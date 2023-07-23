Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.18. 19,900,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,007,149. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

