Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $22.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $22,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,747. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

