Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $32.05 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $32,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.53.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $149.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average is $135.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 7.38%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

