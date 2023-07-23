Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $28,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $115.12. 1,082,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

