Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,766 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,588,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,999,598. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $178.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

