Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.29% of Amdocs worth $33,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.37. 703,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.
Amdocs Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
