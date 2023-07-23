Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after buying an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

PEP traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.16. 15,022,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.07 and a 200 day moving average of $182.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

