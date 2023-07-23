Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Trims Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.31% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $37,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.83. The stock had a trading volume of 916,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

