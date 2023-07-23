Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of N-able worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in N-able by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,511,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,501,000 after purchasing an additional 55,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in N-able by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 375,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in N-able by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 88,993 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,492,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,217,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 184,941 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NABL stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.02 and a beta of 0.46. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). N-able had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

