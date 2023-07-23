Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ROK opened at $337.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.07 and a 200 day moving average of $292.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

