Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $191.96 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,253.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

