Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.17.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $414.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.46. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $326.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

