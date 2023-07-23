Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $843,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day moving average is $140.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

