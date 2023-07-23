Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $909,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond raised its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $507.42 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $514.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.