Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $431.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

