Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WST opened at $377.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $389.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.