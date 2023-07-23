Verasity (VRA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.50 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $46.54 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003324 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000626 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.