Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $89.28 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Verge has a market cap of $89.28 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,009.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00308218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.26 or 0.00830616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.98 or 0.00546431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00062017 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00123450 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,474,444 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

