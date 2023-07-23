VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $213.89 on Friday. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $169.24 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.02.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $1,123,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,069,588.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,788.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $1,123,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,069,588.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,245 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

