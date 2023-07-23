Vertcoin Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $68,342.56 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,885.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00309665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.26 or 0.00813982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.93 or 0.00548558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00062277 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00125421 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,247,735 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.