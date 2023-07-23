Vertcoin Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $37,355.52 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,144.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00309211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.38 or 0.00830592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00546449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00062372 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00123777 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,252,885 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

