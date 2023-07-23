Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 12,359.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,980 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.76% of Rogers worth $83,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,832,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Rogers by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

NYSE:ROG opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $98.45 and a 12-month high of $271.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $243.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

