Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 75,355 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $73,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

