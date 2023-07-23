Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $75,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $206.38 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

