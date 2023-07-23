Vicus Capital Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Vicus Capital owned about 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWX. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,441,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA BWX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 54,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,482. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

