Vicus Capital Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after buying an additional 1,605,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.99. 7,605,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435,253. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.72.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

