Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 254,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,000. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 2.45% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,991,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 135,916 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,441,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,154. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $468.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

