Vicus Capital Raises Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.08. 266,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $65.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.187 per share. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

