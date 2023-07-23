Vicus Capital Sells 1,584 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 794,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,842. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

