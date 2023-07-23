Vicus Capital Sells 4,621 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,474,000. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.97. 720,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,557. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

