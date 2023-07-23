Vicus Capital Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,331. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $227.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.48. The company has a market capitalization of $311.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

