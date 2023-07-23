Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

