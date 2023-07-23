Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $429,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,864,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,256,000 after purchasing an additional 281,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Pan American Silver by 453.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,215,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,795 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,033,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,117 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

