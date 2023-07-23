Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Manitowoc Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.