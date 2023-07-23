Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $263,000 Position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.89% of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDX opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.82. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

