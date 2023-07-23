Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $660,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.94.

APA opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

