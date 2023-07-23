Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 73.9% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 181,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 77,219 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Further Reading

