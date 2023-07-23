Waterford Advisors LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Waterford Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,583.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 166,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Shares of RTX opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

