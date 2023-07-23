Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1,902.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,035 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 139.5% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $143.74 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

