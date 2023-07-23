WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $192.32 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. WAX has a total market capitalization of $192.32 million and $22.78 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,018,669,313 coins and its circulating supply is 3,330,413,833 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,018,175,350.2624607 with 3,330,074,723.157359 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05445436 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $13,037,871.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

