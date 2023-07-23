WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $24.36 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00308494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013345 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020514 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003366 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

