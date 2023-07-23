Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.39, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

