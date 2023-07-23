Wrapped Everscale Trading Down 3.7% This Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $96,874.78 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,087,937,239 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,090,351,910 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05868497 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $72,918.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

