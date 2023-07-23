Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,527 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $280.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

