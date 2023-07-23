Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $9.89 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 854.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

