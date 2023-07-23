Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,825 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $377.32 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $389.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WST. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

