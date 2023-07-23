Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,740 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $493.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.10 and a 200 day moving average of $463.65.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

