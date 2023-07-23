Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after buying an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $623.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $617.40 and its 200 day moving average is $539.67. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $663.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.16.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.