YUSD Stablecoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $218.19 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $218.19 million and $32,009.08 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99939195 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $18,801.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

