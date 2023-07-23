Zacks Research Weighs in on American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for American Electric Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

AEP stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

